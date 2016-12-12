House fire displaces five in Leota

The Edgerton and Lismore fire departments were paged at 9:28 a.m. Saturday to the fire in the 11000 block of 110th Street.

Edgerton’s assistant fire chief Harlan Tinklenberg said the fire, believed to have been wiring-related, penetrated the attic and created challenges for firefighters in accessing the blaze. A portion of a ceiling on the second story of the home had to be taken down to get at the fire, he said.

“It didn’t take a terrible lot of water,” Tinklenberg said, noting that it will take some repair work to make the home habitable again.

The five people living in the home — two adults and three children — made it out safely. Tinklenberg said they tried to knock down the fire with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

Tinklenberg said the family had a place to stay. The Red Cross was also contacted.