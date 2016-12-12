Luverne to purchase blighted property

City leaders plan to do something about that today, with a resolution going before the Luverne City Council to purchase the former Sharkee’s building at 705 S. Kniss Ave. for $220,000. The building has stood empty since April 2014, when public health officials declared the former restaurant, bar and event center a health hazard due to broken sewer lines. A month later, while the building was still closed, an arsonist gained entry into the building and caused additional damage.

Dave Halverson, who owns Sharkee’s, has agreed to sell the property and has signed a purchase agreement, according to Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian. The city had been aggressively seeking ownership of the parcel because of Halverson’s inactivity with the building.

“He had received safety, health and city code violations,” Baustian said Monday. “Nothing was being done about it.”

The city had filed condemnation proceedings against Halverson, of Brandon, S.D., and they were slated to appear in District Court next week on the matter. At the same time, Baustian said the city continued to discuss with the owner a potential purchase of the site.

Baustian said he is pleased the city and Halverson could come to an agreement on the purchase rather than go through what could have been a costly condemnation process.

“Acquisition was the council’s best choice,” he said. “We’ll be able to end 2016 on the high side, and we can look at redeveloping that property.

“We knew the building was to a level of disrepair,” he added. “We felt it would have to come down.”

If all goes as planned with the resolution before the council this evening, Baustian said the city would officially take ownership of the property on Feb. 1. That gives Halverson the rest of December and the entire month of January to remove any personal property from the building.

Baustian anticipates that asbestos abatement will be done in late winter, with the building demolished in either March or April.

TIF created

Leading up to the acquisition of Sharkee’s, the city of Luverne purchased an adjacent parcel to the east, Mert’s Repair. The owner of the business, Marlin Kracht, wanted to expand, but couldn’t do so at that location. For $160,000, the city purchased his property and offered him a lot in the city’s industrial park for $10,000.

“Mert has just moved into his new welding shop out there,” Baustian said.

Once the city owns the side-by-side properties and demolishes both buildings, it will have a four-acre parcel for development. Already, the city has established a Tax Increment Financing district for the land.

“We knew that we had to prepare both sites for development,” Baustian said. “In anticipation of that, the properties will be demolished to prepare them for the best possible use.”

Once the land is redeveloped, the new owner of the parcel will begin to pay on the tax increment financing. Baustian estimates the TIF to be in the range of $650,000 to $750,000.

Options open

Once site demolition is under way, Baustian said the city intends to seek requests for proposals (RFPs) for future development.

The city of Luverne recently completed a housing study that identified a need for rental housing, single-family housing and condo-style units, he noted.

Baustian said he’d like to see the site developed with a combination of retail at street level with housing above that.

“I do see it being a mixed-use environment,” he added. “We’re fortunate that Mr. Halverson decided to sell it. We’re looking forward to long-term growth of South (Highway) 75.”

Luverne Economic Development Authority Director Holly Sammons agrees.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate blight and encourage redevelopment,” she said. “The word that comes to mind is highest and best use. We’re trying to keep an open mind and let a developer propose to use what they think would be a good fit.

“We’re excited to see what can be brought to the table,” she added.