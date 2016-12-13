Nobles County employees raise funds for local organizations

Representatives from Relay for Life of Nobles County and Cancer Doesn’t Discriminate each received $528.50, with another $525 in gift cards presented to Love INC. The money was raised by employees of Nobles County in a fundraiser organized by the county’s Wellness and Recognition Committee.

The committee started the fundraiser three years ago as a way to help others in Nobles County. For the past two years, T-shirts are sold to county employees, with profits matched by the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative. In addition to proceeds from the T-shirt sales, many employees make a financial contribution to the causes as well.

The T-shirts were worn by county employees during the month of October, which is both Breast Cancer Month and Liver Cancer Awareness Month.

Denise Reith, a Nobles County employee who serves on the Wellness and Recognition Committee, said raising funds for agencies that work with cancer patients is important to her.

“My family’s been impacted by having cancer. I lost my dad to colon cancer this year,” she said. “Cancer can impact people in so many ways — financially, mentally, health-wise. I feel like this is a big reason we can give back.”

Reith offered her thanks to all Nobles County employees who contributed, either through purchase of T-shirts or through a donation.

Lonnie Roloff, who accepted funds on behalf of Cancer Doesn’t Discriminate, an organization he and his late wife, Regan, established, said the county’s donation means they can continue to give money to cancer patients in the area.

“We use the funds to give out to cancer patients in the area for gas, lodging, food or help them with medical bills — basically what they need or want help with,” he said.

Nobles County Relay for Life Regional Community Manager Sami Jo Helmers-Nelson said the county’s contribution will kick-start its 2017 fundraising goal of $35,000. All of the money raised through Relay for Life is used for research, education, advocacy and service.

Locally, funds are used to support the American Cancer Society’s Look Good, Feel Better program at the Sanford Health Cancer Center. Money also goes to Hope Lodge, where families of cancer patients may stay during treatment.

“After Christmas we’re hoping to kick off (our campaign) in a good way,” Helmers-Nelson said. “This helps us to start the new year on a really good note. We’re hoping the money can help us get closer to a cure.”

The 2017 Nobles County Relay for Life event is planned for an evening in June. People can visit relayforlife.org/Nobles-Worthingtonmn to register a team for the 2017 Relay, become a volunteer or make a donation.

The county’s donation to Love INC. was in the form of gift cards, which will be given to families who are impacted by cancer, according to Gretchen O’Donnell, Love INC’s clearinghouse coordinator.

“It’s wonderful to be able to provide this support for anyone in these circumstances where the everyday needs of life are difficult to fulfill,” she said. “It’s another avenue we can help with people who are in need at those times.”