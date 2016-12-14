DEED awards $2.87 million for MN housing projects

Glenwood, Worthington, Warroad and Lutsen will all receive the grants, issued by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, to support housing projects in communities where businesses are struggling to recruit and retain workers because of local housing shortages.

Glenwood will receive $737,600 grant from DEED’s Workforce Housing Development Program for a 32-unit apartment building. The grant covers 15 percent of the cost of the $4.8 million project, which is being built by D.W. Jones, a Minnesota housing development company.

According to a press release from DEED, Glenwood lacks workforce housing for a growing employment base that includes Fast Global Solutions, Glacial Ridge Health Systems and Clyde Machines.

In Worthington, funding will assist Northland Development Group in building 72 apartments. The total development cost is $6.5 million. The DEED funding will cover 13 percent of the cost of the project. Worthington has a large workforce housing shortage and a rental vacancy rate of 2.4 percent.

Kuepers Architects & Builders plans to invest $3.7 million to build 29 apartments in Warroad. DEED funding will cover 25 percent of the project cost. Workforce housing is limited in the community, where the rental vacancy rate is 2.1 percent.

In Cook County, grant dollars will help One Roof Community Housing build 16 rental units in Lutsen. Funding will cover about 12 percent of the project’s $2.7 million cost. Businesses said workforce housing limits the ability to grow.