Winter Solstice Hike planned in Okoboji

Naturalist Charles Vigdal will explain to all those who attend the Winter Solstice Hike at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at Kenue Park in Okoboji.

The Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, is Dec. 21. The hike will help celebrate the days beginning to get longer. Hikers of all ages are invited to the approximately one-hour trek through the park; included will be stations teaching people about different Winter Solstice traditions from around the world.

Please wear boots and warm clothes for the hike. The Dickinson County Nature Center will provide treats afterward.

This is the last 2016 installment of the Hike the Wild series. Dickinson County Conservation hosts the program series on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

For more information on the Hike the Wild series or other Dickinson County Conservation programming, visit dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com or call (712) 336-6352, and keep up with the latest happenings on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.