University of Minnesota Extension is offering a 2.5-hour training to help professionals assist their clients in making informed decisions in choosing and using health insurance. This training will help participants build confidence and knowledge on health insurance literacy to better serve clients.



To register, or to find an alternate location in Minnesota, visit http://z.umn.edu/healthinsuranceliteracy. For more information, contact Jose Lamas, Financial Capability Educator, U of M Extension, 295-5316 or lamas006@umn.edu.