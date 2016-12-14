Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District awarded grant
WORTHINGTON — The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources on Wednesday approved more than $13 million in 2017 Clean Water Fund grants. Among the recipients is the Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District, which will receive a $428,000 grant to modify three ponds on the former Prairie View Golf Links near Worthington.
The ponds will help meet water quality standards in Okabena Creek and Lake Okabena. The practices installed as part of the project will remove an estimated 945 pounds of phosphorus annually from the creek, getting the district to 30 percent of its reduction goal for the watershed.
In all, 78 projects were awarded funding. The dollars come from the state’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.