Planned apartment complex gets boost from grant

The planned Worthington Manor Apartments will be located on the northeast corner of Grand Avenue and Darling Drive. The goal is to start construction by spring or early summer of next year and have it completed by fall.

The apartments will be split into two 36-unit buildings. Of the 72 total units, 48 will be two-bedroom and 24 will be three-bedroom. The cost for the units would be set at market rate, likely creating an $800 to $1,100 price range for rent. A 72-unit parking lot is planned for the site.

Brad Chapulis, Worthington’s director of community and economic development, said the city sponsored the application to DEED. As the grant’s source of funding does not allow for a direct grant to the private sector, it must be done through a public entity. The city worked with the Illinois developer to submit an application prior to its Nov. 10 deadline.

Through the Nobles Home Initiative, the city, county and school district are abating taxes over five years to contribute $434,236 toward the project. This comes on top of the $868,000 from the workforce housing grant.

Tom Hinks of North Development Group said the rest of the funding would come from private investments. He thanked Chapulis and the city for working closely with the company throughout the process.

“Brad has been a huge instrument in helping us,” Hinks said. “I want to give a lot of credit to him and the town of Worthington for what they’ve done. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”