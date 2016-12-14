Memorial Auditorium hosts New Year’s Eve play Dec.31

Memorial Auditorium Managing Director Tammy Makram said she is eager to bring the play “Theatre of Fools: A New Year’s Eve of Serious Nonsense” to town for the first time.

“I am very excited because it's an award-winning show that has been featured on public television as well as at many performing arts places throughout the country,” Makram said.

She said she thinks the show, with its good energy and positivity, is the perfect way to kick off the new year.

“Everyone needs a little fun and frivolity in their lives,” she said. “I have seen this couple performing numerous times at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival and they literally had people falling off their seats laughing.”

In the past, Makram has brought in diverse performers such as such as ventriloquists, magic shows and comedians for the New Year’s Eve program. This year, she noted that the show is an inclusion of all those forms of entertainment.

“We started having these family-friendly shows in the auditorium for New Year’s Eve a couple of years ago for people who wanted to be able to include everyone in the New Year’s Eve celebrations,” Makram said.

“A New Year’s Eve of Serious Nonsense” tells a story of the tenacity of love surviving the flaws of living a lifetime with another clown. Through magic tricks, illusions, music and silliness, Brant and Cole share a love story involving the healing power of laughter. The foolish lovers tell their tale with a broken rose, a scuffed-up snare drum and their trademark emergency clown nose.

“Every year we have a very good turnout for the New Year's Eve programs,” Makram said. “I think I credit that to the type of shows we have put on, which are inclusive to all type of audiences.”

Makram said she always leaves “Serious Nonsense” impressed by the ability of the performers to connect with the audience throughout the show.

“I think it's how they can communicate without saying a word,” Makram said. “It’s a very positive and lighthearted comedy.”

She added that the show not only is an opportunity to welcome the new year with the whole family, but also with the community.

“We hope people will come out and just have some fun with us on New Year’s Eve,” she said.

Tickets and family packages can be purchased at the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center box office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by calling 376-9101 or going online to www.friendsoftheauditorium.com.