Now, 51 years after that first meeting, the final piece of the expansion project is slated to begin in the spring, with completion anticipated by early October 2018. The approximately 8.5-mile construction project includes building two westbound lanes and repaving the existing two lanes between Windom and Mountain Lake.

Minnesota Department of Transportation Project Manager Peter Harff announced during a meeting of the group Wednesday in Windom that bid-letting for the work has been pushed from this month to Feb. 8. The delay was due to a cap placed on MnDOT District 7’s budget.

Despite the two-month delay, Harff assured “It’s all systems go” for the final phase of the four-lane expansion project.

“We have the plans turned in and everyone’s approved them,” we said.

MnDOT continues to secure access to all of the property it will need for the construction project. Harff said property going through the condemnation process should be finalized by mid-February.

The bid-letting for the project will be a bit different this time around, with the work presented as a base project with two additives. The base project includes the construction of two westbound lanes, as well as repaving the existing two lanes that will become the eastbound lanes. The additives include reclamation and replacement of the existing bituminous shoulders on the eastbound lanes between Windom and Mountain Lake, as well as construction of nearly two miles of snow fence along the route.

Harff said if the bids come in below MnDOT’s budget, the additives will be done with the road project. If bids exceed the state estimate, the additives will be delayed until funding is available. MnDOT’s estimate for the entire project is $34.3 million.

Something that’s not a part of the expansion project is a roundabout in Windom at the U.S. 71 north intersection.

“We can’t get safety funding allotted to us unless there’s a safety problem,” Harff said, adding that MnDOT will continue to monitor crash statistics and reevaluate when concrete in that area deteriorates to the point of replacement.

One of the changes Harff noted in the final phase of the project is a slightly narrower roadway. Unlike all of the other segments completed along the route that feature 12-foot-wide driving and passing lanes, the segment between Windom and Mountain Lake will be built with a 12-foot driving lane and an 11-foot-wide passing lane.

Road widths have been a discussion not only in Minnesota, but in other transportation departments nationwide, he said. One example he provided of 11-foot-wide lanes is on Interstate 494 in the Twin Cities, where in segments all of the lanes are the same, narrower width.

With the Highway 60 project, Harff said there will be a 3-foot-wide inside shoulder, so if passing vehicles need the extra width, it is available.

“We’re comfortable that this is a safe design, but it was hard to get used to because we’re all used to 12-foot lanes” he said. “It is a problem with consistency because we have 12-foot lanes on the rest of the project.”

Additional safety measures will be implemented in Bingham Lake, where two intersections access Minnesota 60, in hopes of reducing crashes.

Harff said there will be no detours during the two-year construction project.

With the four-lane expansion to be completed near the end of 2018, MnDOT has already identified future projects on the roadway. A mill and overlay is planned from Sixth Street to 490th Avenue in Windom in 2019, and a mill and overlay is planned on the nearly 13-mile segment between St. James and Minnesota 15.

“We have looked at other segments; we just don’t have them funded yet,” Harff said. “By and large, the older segments are in good enough shape that they can go through a couple of cycles yet.”

There are two intersections of concern along the highway, based on severe crashes that have occurred since the four-lane was completed. Those intersections include Jackson County 9 at Heron Lake, and Cottonwood County 1 at Mountain Lake.