Thursday fire destroys home in Hadley

Slayton Fire Chief Paul Louwagie said the Slayton, Lake Wilson and Chandler fire departments were called to the fire at 10:47 a.m. He said the home is a total loss, but the family made it out safely.

Thursday’s bitter cold temperatures made battling the blaze a challenge, with water hoses and trucks both freezing up, Louwagie reported.

“There are hot spots that they can’t get at,” Louwagie said. “They’re monitoring and trying to extinguish smoldering hot spots.”

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family, and Louwagie said the cause of the fire is under investigation.