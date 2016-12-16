WMS “Festival of Music” is Monday at 7 p.m.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the Worthington High School gymnasium, the holiday-themed concert will display the talents of nearly 400 fifth- through eighth-grade band, choir and orchestra members.

“Music is a wonderful way to get the Christmas week started,” said Cindy Anderson, who will lead the sixth- through eighth-grade choristers through several numbers.

Among them are “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy,” which the sixth graders will sing with percussion accompaniment, and “I Saw Three Ships.”

Anderson’s seventh graders have rehearsed the madrigal-like “Festive Processional” and the familiar “Carol of the Bells,” while her eighth graders will present “Lights of December” and the winsome “Once Upon a Christmas Medley.”

“The medley includes ‘Little Drummer Boy,’ ‘Once Upon a December’ and ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’” listed Anderson.

WMS orchestra director Zac Paulsen has programmed “Mathews March,” “Christopher’s Tune” and “Jingle Bells” for his fifth grade string players; the sixth grade orchestra will share Richard Meyer’s “Nightrider” and “Up on the Housetop.”

“We’re combining the seventh and eighth grade orchestra for this concert, and they’ll play ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ and ‘Dance of the Tumblers,’” Paulsen noted.

The sixth through eighth grade bands, meanwhile, will perform tunes arranged by their director, Mike Andersen.

“The sixth graders are playing ‘Drummer’s Christmas Carol,’ and the combined seventh/eighth grade band has three Christmas carols; the audience can sing along,” Andersen said.

Jeanette Jenson has been busy with more than 60 fifth grade band students, who will share two numbers.

“‘Holiday Sampler’ is arranged by Mike Andersen and features five familiar carols,” Jenson detailed. “Two of the band’s favorites are ‘Good King Wenceslas’ and ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.’”

The fifth graders’ second number, “Up On the Housetop,” is a call-and-response arrangement that serves to highlight each of the band’s sections.

“Both Mr. Paulsen and I are really enjoying the fifth graders and we’re excited for them to perform,” said Jenson.

“We’re planning to hit the ground in January with solo/ensemble music for fifth grade band and orchestra students.”

First up, though: Monday’s concert, an abbreviated academic week — and a much-deserved vacation.

“I think we’re all looking forward to the break,” laughed Anderson, “even though we love sharing the sounds of the season.”

The Worthington Middle School “Festival of Christmas” concert is at 7 p.m. Monday in the Worthington High School gymnasium, 1211 Clary St. The concert is free and open to the public.