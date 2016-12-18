Willmar man credits horse-drawn wagon driver as a hero

He and his 6-year-old son were among 15 people on Zwart’s horse-drawn carriage Dec. 10 when it crashed during the popular "Celebrate the Light of the World" outdoor light festival in rural Willmar.

Zwart died Thursday due to complications from his injuries in the accident, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Family had earlier told a Salvation Army spokesman that Zwart had a heart attack sometime during the accident and suffered back injuries.

The festival, at the Chad and Angela Koosmann residence north of Willmar, serves as a major fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

Setrum didn’t know Zwart personally. But like many in the Willmar area, he has ridden in Zwart’s carriage several times. He rode with his son at every light festival for the past four years.

Today, he credits Zwart’s calm demeanor for he and his son escaping last Saturday’s accident with a just a few bumps and bruises.

“He did everything he could to keep us safe, and it cost him his life,” Setrum said.

Setrum and his son lined up on the Dec. 10 evening to get onto the wagon to ride up to an area called “Santa’s Den” to be photographed with Santa Claus. His son was adamant about taking the wagon there, he said.

From what he remembers, Setrum said, he and other passengers were not too concerned when the horses first bolted down the county road. They were moving quickly, but Zwart continued to steer, even saying the name of one of the horses at one point.

Setrum said he has been around horses his whole life. From experience, he thought the horses would eventually run out of energy, stop running when they got tired. After all, the horses had already been doing the same route for about two hours that day. There was no reason to be concerned, he thought.

“You could see that, to me, he was in control enough to keep us safe in the back. That’s why I wish I could thank him afterwards,” Setrum said. “When we were bouncing around pretty good, at any point we could’ve flipped over.”

At one point, the horses did slow down.

“Some of us in the back contemplated jumping out,” Setrum said. But they passed a few cars on the highway, so they decided against it.

The horses soon picked up speed again. Then they veered into a driveway, crashing into a basketball pole. The roof of the wagon collapsed.

“That’s when I knew we were in trouble,” Setrum said. “I was able to see (Zwart) wasn’t sitting in the seat anymore.”

An individual in a white pickup truck got in front of the crashed wagon, and held the horses by their heads.

“I remember telling the gentleman that I didn’t know where the driver was,” Setrum said.

Temperatures were bitter cold that night. Setrum and his son walked back up to the festival area, a little bit in shock.

Everything was going on as normal. No one at the festival knew what had happened yet. The lights were later turned off for the night.

Even Setrum didn’t know the gravity of the situation until after he and his son left. They saw two ambulances rush to the scene as they drove back to Willmar.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 10, they found Zwart in the wagon. He was unresponsive, had no pulse and was not breathing. He was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and later to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died early Thursday morning.

Setrum called the Sheriff’s Office after the accident to let them know he had been a passenger in the crash and to give them any information they would need for the investigation.

Sheriff Dan Hartog said Friday that the investigation is closed.

“We haven’t talked to the family yet to find out if he ever woke up,” Setrum said. “We’re talking about going to the funeral, being able to thank them.”

Zwart’s funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Reformed Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to service at the church on Tuesday.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar.