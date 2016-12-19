ISU Extension offers financial winter cleaning luncheons

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach invites individuals in and around Lyon, O’Brien and Osceola counties to take part in a Financial Winter Cleaning luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 11.

The luncheon program will offer guidelines and strategies for putting a person or family’s financial paperwork in order. Topics cover how long individuals should keep records, getting organized for your tax appointment, records storage and others.

The program is open to the public. There is a registration fee, which includes a noon meal. Space is limited and numbers are needed for the meal and materials, so individuals are asked to pre-register.