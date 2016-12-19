ISU Extension offers financial winter cleaning luncheons
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach invites individuals in and around Lyon, O’Brien and Osceola counties to take part in a Financial Winter Cleaning luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 11.
The luncheon program will offer guidelines and strategies for putting a person or family’s financial paperwork in order. Topics cover how long individuals should keep records, getting organized for your tax appointment, records storage and others.
The program is open to the public. There is a registration fee, which includes a noon meal. Space is limited and numbers are needed for the meal and materials, so individuals are asked to pre-register.
To attend the program at the Lyon County Extension and Outreach Office, 710 North Second Ave. East, Suite 103, Rock Rapids, call (712) 472-2576 to pre-register. Those who plan to attend the program at the O’Brien County Extension and Outreach Office, 340 Second Street SE, Primghar, should call (712) 957-5045 to pre-register. The program in Osceola County will be at the Osceola Community Hospital, 600 Ninth Ave. N., Sibley. Call (712) 754-3648 to pre-register there.
For more information, contact your local ISU Extension and Outreach office.