Artists sought for Artisans Road Trip

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The 14th annual Artisans Road Trip (A.R.T.) is looking for artists for the coming year. The deadline for applications is Jan. 16. All disciplines and mediums are accepted — painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, fabric, wood, photography, pottery and more. A.R.T. is an open studio tour offered during the second weekend in October each year. Participating artists also benefit from year-round advertising with thousands of brochures distributed; a regularly updated blog; 24/7 website; plus group gallery exhibitions from Storm Lake, Iowa to Fairmont. All artists in the region are encouraged to apply for the upcoming 2017 season. For more information, visit artisansroadtrip.com. Contact chairperson Haley Tardiff at d3monicat@gmail.com with questions.