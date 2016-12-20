Holiday lighting contest winners announced

The residential winners are: First place: Bruce and Shawn Boomgarden, 1603 Clary St., winners of $100 off their December utility bill and $100 in Chamber Checks. Second Place: Fritz and Bobbie Korthals, 1978 Bay St., winners of $75 off their December utility bill and $75 in Chamber Checks. Third Place: Don and Patricia Bents, 423 W. Okabena St., winners of $50 off their December utility bill and $50 in Chamber Checks.

The business winner is Edward Jones – John Standafer Office, 515 Humiston Ave., earning $100 off their December utility bill and $100 off 2016 Chamber dues.

Honorable Mentions go to: 626 Morningside Dr., 606 Lake St., 655 James Blvd., 1250 Clary St., 909 Smith Ave., 1300 Miles Dr., 1690 Oakwood, 1714 Viking Road, 421 Oxford St., 849 Turner St., 603 Ninth Ave., 1309 Oslo St., 1015 S. Shore Dr., 1000 Johnson, 1118 Dover, 1424 Eckerson Dr. and the Star Block on Indian Hill Drive

The Community Improvement Committee and Worthington Public Utilities thanks all of the residents and businesses of Worthington for their participation and for decorating this holiday season.