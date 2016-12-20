K-LR Board members met Dec. 15, during which they voted to request the county ditch authority, which is comprised of county commissioners, to handle all further legal authority and responsibility on the petition. Reasons for the transfer of responsibility include that the K-LR prefers to focus its limited resources on conservation projects, and that by having the county ditch authority take the lead, it eliminates unnecessary duplication of efforts.

The county ditch authority accepted the responsibility in a unanimous vote during a Tuesday morning meeting. The next step will include a final hearing on the viewer’s report. A date has not yet been set for that hearing.

Also on Tuesday, the county ditch authority met with Don Etler, an agricultural drainage engineer with Bolton & Menk, along with Lloyd and Mary Winter, rural Fulda, regarding ongoing discussions on Judicial Ditch 12.

The Winters have appeared before the drainage authority twice before regarding the ditch system. Initially it was the claim of county staff that the Winter’s cattle were causing damage to the ditch, resulting in more frequent clean-outs.

Bolton & Menk was hired to review recent maintenance work on the ditch and its overall condition.

Etler said the ditch, established in 1917, had just one major repair in the 1960s and occasional maintenance.

“The ditch appears to be flowing well,” Etler reported. “The available grade is 4 feet of fall over the length of the ditch, which is pretty good.”

As a result of onsite inspection and discussions with the Winters, Etler presented five recommendations to the drainage authority — that excavation of the open ditch bank slides be completed, the spoil pile leveled, seeding and fertilizing be completed, existing 2016 spoil be leveled and four acres of the pasture be reseeded. He also offered additional optional work, including the ditch authority furnish and install 18-inch diameter surface drains, remove and dispose of old surface drains, reshape the old spoil pile and do additional reseeding in the pasture.

The estimated cost of the recommended work is $22,000, with the optional work identified to cost approximately $12,000.

“That’s a reasonable cost to the district, in my opinion, to pay,” Etler said of the recommendations. “I think the Winters, as long as they continue to manage the herd the way they are, I don’t think it’s a major problem for the district. They have an obligation to continue to be good stewards.”

Lloyd Winter said there were some corrections in the Bolton & Menk report that he said don’t need to be made, which prompted questions from the ditch authority on what the Winters want to see done with the ditch.

Winter suggested replacement of corrugated pipe and addressing the wetland, which has been partially filled in by spoil. He also suggested the ditch authority help him move the existing fencing to create a more feasible pasture.

“I’m 64. I don’t think I could do that by myself,” he said. “I think it could be part of our responsibility to help me get that fence in there — I don’t think that’s asking too much.”

Kurt Deter, the county’s legal counsel for drainage issues, told the board their responsibility is solely to address the ditch.

“The last repair, the slopes weren’t reshaped properly,” Deter said. “I think we have a general understanding (of the work needed). I’d like to get a final report so you can approve a repair that’s very specific.”

With that recommendation, the ditch authority tabled the matter until specific repairs are agreed upon between Bolton & Menk, the Winters and Nobles County Public Works Director Stephen Schnieder. The intent of the ditch authority is to make a decision on a specific plan at a yet-to-be-scheduled meeting.