Reum appointed commander of Worthington CAP squadron

WORTHINGTON — Minnesota Wing, Civil Air Patrol, has officially appointed Lieutenant Randy Reum commander of Worthington Composite Squadron Tuesday. Reum succeeds former commander Lt. Rod Sankey in a long line of civilian volunteers who have led Worthington Composite Squadron since it chartered with the national organization in January 1942.

An official Change of Command ceremony will take place next month at a date yet to be announced to coincide with the squadron’s public celebration of its 75th anniversary. Worthington Composite Squadron is one of only 10 Minnesota Civil Air Patrol units still active today of the original 18 squadrons formed just after the World War II Pearl Harbor attack. Other Minnesota units have been created since that time, bringing the current number of CAP squadrons in the state to 22.

Today Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and is a valued component of its Total Force concept while on Air Force-assigned Emergency Services, Cadet Programs and Aerospace Education missions. Adults and youths 12 and older who are interested in the program are welcome to visit any regularly scheduled squadron meeting, held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Worthington Municipal Airport.