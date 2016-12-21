MNHS announces Legacy Small Grants

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofit and educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on Nov. 29.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

Recipients of small grants from the October 2016 cycle include:

Cottonwood County, Mountain Lake, Heritage Village, $3,584 -- Krieser Home National Register Evaluation: To hire a qualified historian to complete an evaluation to determine eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places for a structure in Mountain Lake.

Nobles County, Worthington, Nobles County Historical Society, $6,000 -- National Guard Armory National Register Nomination: To hire a qualified historian to complete the nomination to the National Register of Historic Places for the National Guard Armory in Worthington.

For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit legacy.mnhs.org/grants. Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.