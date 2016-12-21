Smart usage of salt during winter is encouraged

Worthington’s stormwater is sent to three main watersheds — Lake Okabena, Heron Lake and Lake Ocheda. Lake Okabena receives water coming from the western and southern parts of the city. Stormwater coming from the northwest portion of Worthington drains into Heron Lake, and water coming from south flows to Lake Ocheda.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), high levels of salt can be harmful to fish and other freshwater aquatic life. They can also negatively affect infrastructure, vehicles, plants, soil, pets and wildlife, as well as groundwater and drinking-water supplies.

Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District Administrator Dan Livdahl said although Lake Okabena is the closest watershed to Worthington, most of the city’s wastewater goes to Heron Lake. He noted that most of the water going to Lake Okabena is coming from agricultural land, which helps dissolve the salt from the city’s urban area.

“The assumption is that while there is salt being added to the streets and sent to Lake Okabena, it’s being diluted by the other water that is running in — so it’s not reaching high enough concentration to be of concern here,” Livdahl said.

Even though the salt used on the winter on roads and streets doesn’t seem to be a concern, there is another factor that contributes to the salt pollution sent to the lakes that is not only produced in the winter, but year-round.

Water softeners are essentially tanks where calcium and magnesium are removed from the water using salt. Those two elements are removed to prevent failure of water-using appliances, plumbing and fixtures.

“Probably every house, every building in Worthington uses a water softener,” he said. “I use up to 50 or 60 pounds per month, so around 600 pounds a year … so if you have 2,000 homes and you have 600 pounds per month per home, that's a lot of salt going there too.”

Salt is not only harmful for the lakes, but it can also be quite costly, noted Livdahl.

“They (city and county) are already reducing the salt use because it’s expensive,” he said.

Worthington Public Works Director Todd Wietzema said the city spends around $36,000 on salt each year, adding that there’s an ongoing effort to decrease its usage.

“We just put it on the intersections, curves and around the school so people can have traction when they come to a stop, but we don't salt the whole roads,” Wietzema said.

Usage of salt on roads is out of residents’ control, but they can determine how much they use on their driveways and sidewalks. Livdahl said the only way to decrease salt pollution is by using less salt. According to the MPCA, people don’t need to apply more than four pounds of salt per 1,000 square feet in order to melt the snow.

There are also mixtures with higher quantities of grit than salt that people can use, Livdahl indicated.

“There are even commercial mixes that contain more grit so you can have traction without using that much salt,” Livdahl said.

Another recommendation made by MPCA is to be aware of temperatures when applying salt, since most kinds of salt stop working at 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead, it’s recommended to use sand.