Appel was a Worthington Police Department (WPD) employee for more than 20 years before he was named police chief in 2014. His primary goal when he took over was to change the relationship the police department had with the community to make it more cooperative and community-oriented.

“We’ve tried to create a positive relationship with the public,” Appel said. “It’s not uncommon to see officers stop and shoot baskets with kids in the park … different things like that, kicking the ball around with a group of kids in the neighborhood. We encourage interactions like that — it just creates a better level of trust within the neighborhoods that we deal with.”

Appel encouraged programs such as “Blue in the School,” where police officers spend time talking to students throughout their day to make them feel comfortable being friends with officers. He was also active in creating WPD events for the Hispanic community group Manos Unidas. The WPD hosted panels educating residents on topics such as what to do during a traffic stop, or the penalties of various crimes.

“We try to improve levels of awareness and give them a better understanding of what service we provide,” Appel said.

Mayor Mike Kuhle said a big reason Appel was honored was for his work in better connecting the police department with the community.

“Those initiatives, that’s what really keeps the residents of Worthington safe, and it also keeps the officers safe,” Kuhle said. “In a world with so many shootings going on and things like that, it’s important for our officers to be on good terms with our community.”

At a meeting between the JBS employee committee, city staff and Appel, the diverse group of employees said the relationship between their respective communities and the WPD was “at an all-time high.”

They also praised the city’s low crime rate. According to the 2015 crime index, published by the FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Worthington had 4,349 crimes per 100,000 residents, lower than cities of similar size such as Albert Lea (5,658), Fairmont (9,144), and Marshall (6,156).

This is the second year the city has given out the award. Last year, city finance director Brian Kolander received the distinction. Kuhle said it’s always a good idea for any organization to honor its leaders for their work.

“Myself and the council felt it was time to recognize and show our appreciation, because the council — we set policy at a high level, but it’s these guys who in leadership positions and their employees who have to deal with the public on an everyday basis,” Kuhle said.

“In many respects, these guys have a much harder job to do,” he added.

Appel said the recognition was a “true honor” to be honored by the mayor and city council.

“I’m thankful for the positive direction they’ve encouraged for our city,” Appel said. “It’s exciting and rewarding to be part of that process. This award is a reflection of the hard work and progress of our entire team at the WPD.”