What it is: This is the amount of money Nobles County budgeted for general government in 2017.

What it was last year:$5,975,025.

Total County Budget: $34,393,328.

Percentage of total budget: 18.7 percent.

How it’s used: Monies earmarked for general government fund many of the departments located at the Nobles County Government Center, from Administration and Finance to the Auditor-Treasurer, Assessor, Recorder and Veterans Services offices. This fund also includes monies for county appropriations, such as those paid to A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota, the Nobles County Historical Society, Nobles County Fair Association, Nobles County Art Center and others. Building maintenance costs also make up a large share.

Number of staff: 40.1 full-time equivalent

Quote: “Our expenses went up very little this year — well less than 1 percent, but the state continues to delegate more responsibliity to the county and it seems like a lot of the grants and funds get reduced. I think staff has done an outstanding job of managing their budgets. (The problem is) Unfunded mandates from the state.” Tom Johnson, Nobles County Administrator

More information: Nobles County commissioners are working on a potential Capital Improvement Plan bond to do some significant projects in 2017 and 2018, the largest of which include a new roof and a garage addition at Prairie Justice Center, and an addition to the county shop in Adrian.

“There’s $7.8 million in projects identified,” Johnson said, noting the new roof for the PJC is estimated at $1.5 to $2 million alone.

Through work with bond counsel and the county’s financial advisor, the CIP bond can be financed so it doesn’t increase the county’s levy now or in the future. Revenue from the county’s share of the wind energy production tax revenue will help pay off the bonds.

“Overall, that wind money is equivalent to 8 percent of the levy,” said Johnson. “The levy would increase by approximately 8 percent without that funding, or we’d have to make an equivalent reduction in services.”