The Nobles County Library is here to lend a hand with this scenario. January 1 marks the start of the annual Winter Reading Program hosted throughout the Plum Creek Library System. This friendly competition between the 25 libraries in the system is always a much-anticipated event of the library’s program year.

Given the statistics for last year’s winners, Nobles County has much to be proud of.

“We came in second in 2016’s competition,” Nobles County Library Director Clint Wolthuizen bragged. “We had a 39.26 percent increase in participants and a 52 percent increase in books read from the previous year.”

This means that in 2015, Nobles County had 82 readers participate in the program, rising to 135 readers in 2016. In 2015, 1,176 books were read during the 12-week time period of the competition. In 2016, 2,456 books were read.

While Nobles County didn’t win the competition, it did technically get a whole lot more books read than the winning library, Morgan Public, which won due to a 50 percent increase in participation, meaning that instead of six participants, they had 12.

But Wolthuizen isn’t bitter.

“It’s nice that small libraries are able to win, based on this criteria, otherwise they never would be able to,” Wolthuizen offered. “We’d love to win the trophy, though.”

The Adrian branch of the Nobles County Library is a huge part of making the county as a whole successful.

“Adrian always does a wonderful job of promoting the program,” Wolthuizen said. “They order the same number of prizes as we do. We’re really proud of all of our patrons.”

In 2016, the nine-country Plum Creek System registered an impressive 20,917 books read during the three-month program. Sponsored by both Plum Creek and Pioneerland Library Systems, the reading program offers prizes for participants who read 12 books over the 12 weeks of the competition. Combining resources between the two library systems means the program can be more comprehensive for publicity and prizes.

The incentive prizes include a choice of a mug (sporting a new design each year), or a chocolate bar. Individuals may choose, instead, to be entered in a drawing for one of five tote bags, which also sports the annual design. To be eligible for a prize, participants must register, take a reading log, and then, of course, read their 12 books in the designated time. Readers must turn in their completed log in order to receive their prize. They may then fill out more logs, but only one prize will be awarded per person.

“Even if a person doesn’t finish their log, we still want them to turn them in at the end of the competition, because that still counts toward total books read,” Wolthuizen encouraged. “We love to see that people are reading and enriching their minds even if they don’t have a completed card.”

E-books and audio books count for the total as well and, contrary to what one may think, books read aren’t required to be library books; even books from home count for the total number of books read.

“We like to see the usage in the library, but it’s more about encouraging people to read and stay active in the winter months than it is about books checked out from the library,” explained Wolthuizen.

One additional way to get people reading in Nobles County is the Friends of the Library book club, which meets officially four times a year, but also meets unofficially several more times throughout the year in a spin-off group to discuss books not on the annual book club list.

The four official book club choices for 2017 are “The Kitchen House: A Novel,” by Kathleen Grissom, meeting on Jan. 30; “Circling The Sun: A Novel,” by Paula McLain, meeting on April 24; “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” by Daniel James Brown, meeting on July 31; and “Tinkers,” by Paul Harding, meeting on Oct. 30. All official meetings are hosted from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Nobles County Art Center.

People may sign up at the library for the book club, but it isn’t required. However, if they have participants’ emails, they will send out reminders and notices of upcoming meetings. Though the book club is an offshoot of the Friends group and not the library itself, the library is tremendously supportive of the group.

“We do all we can at the library to try to get copies of the books for the book club,” said Wolthuizen. “We go out of our way to coordinate with other libraries to get titles.”

Wolthuizen is pleased with the opportunities to encourage reading throughout the winter months.

“Reading helps to improve the quality of life in the cold months,” Wolthuizen declared. “It’s wonderful to see people participate in reading. It helps keep our minds active in these long winter months.”

Anyone wishing to participate in the Winter Reading Program may sign up now or at any point before March 31. New participants are encouraged. Participants must be 16 years of age or older and have a current library card. Anyone without a library card can easily sign up for one at the library at any time. Winter library hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.