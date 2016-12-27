Search
    Car fire extinguished in rural Worthington

    Posted on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:24 p.m.
    Worthington firefighters respond to an auto fire at 26792 Read Ave., where a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix owned by Kaleb Honken was a total loss. The engine fire is believed to have been caused by a leaky valve cover gasket. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)
