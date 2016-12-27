Budget Breakout: Nobles County Community Services

What it is: This is the amount of money Nobles County budgeted for Community Services, which includes social services, public health and community corrections, in 2017.

What it was last year:$8,089,397

Total County Budget: $34,393,328

Percentage of total budget:22 percent

How it’s used:The Public Health and Human Services departments of Community Services use this funding to provide essential services to our most vulnerable residents. These dollars are used to ensure the health, safety, self-sufficiency and overall well-being of senior citizens, people with disabilities, children and others. The community corrections budget is funded with a $182,000 appropriation from Nobles County and a $91,000 appropriation from Rock County. The agency provides probation, parole and pre-trial supervision for offenders in Nobles and Rock counties, with 1,061 adults and 132 juveniles currently receiving services.

Number of staff: 62.6 full-time equivalent

Quote: “Our agency exists to promote and ensure the safety, dignity, health, responsibility and self-sufficiency of all persons in our community,” said Community Services Director Stacie Golombiecki. “As a steward of a significant portion of public dollars utilized in this work, we take this responsibility very seriously and aim to provide the most high quality, cost-effective service as possible to all those we serve.”

More information:

More than one-third (38 percent) of the community services budget is funded through the county levy. Additional funds are received through state and federal funding sources, as well as grants. Within community corrections, more than $443,500 is received in subsidies from the state, with additional revenues coming from offender fees and alcohol problems assessments.