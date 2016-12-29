Budget Breakout: Nobles County Library Services

What it was last year:$555,019

Total County Budget: $34,393,328

Percentage of total budget:4 percent

How it’s used: Approximately $35,000 will be spent for the collection of books, movies and audio books for adults, while $7,350 will go toward the purchase of children’s books in the Worthington library. None of those funds are used to purchase e-books and periodicals. The Adrian Branch Library will receive $4,000 to purchase materials in 2017. Library patrons have access to both collections, as well as to materials available through the Plum Creek Library System.

“One of the big values that we get in our budget every year is being a part of Plum Creek,” said Nobles County Library Director Clint Wolthuizen. “We have access to hundreds of thousands of materials, and that provides us a doorway to the statewide collection. It’s just phenomenal the return on investment.”

The largest percentage of the library’s budget keeps the doors open to both libraries and covers staffing.

Number of staff members: 7.3 full-time equivalent

Quote: “Our goal is to always meet the needs of the community with what we have and in the most efficient way,” said Wolthuizen. “My budgets are never full of fluff. I always try to make every dollar count in how it equates in service to Nobles County citizens.”

More information: Aside from paying for staff, building expenses and library materials, Wolthuizen said improvements within the library are also funded. Since he became the library director, new chairs at the computer desks have been purchased for patrons and a teen area created in existing space.

“It’s those little improvements that were delayed for so long that make a big difference,” Wolthuizen said. “We’ll be trying to stretch our dollars to make the most impact in the facility we have. We’re trying to make it work.”

Between January and November, the Nobles County Library had nearly 149,000 items used or circulated, with more than 70,500 patrons come through its doors for services.