Budget Breakout: Nobles County Public Works

What it is: This is the amount Nobles County budgeted for public works in 2017.

What it was last year: $1,076,031

Total County Budget: $34,393,328.

Percentage of total budget: 8 percent.

How it’s used: Money dedicated to Nobles County Public Works gets split between the highway department ($998,351) and the parks department ($96,040). The parks department uses its funds, along with camping and park fees, to pay its bills, while the highway department spends its money primarily on maintenance and improvements to the county road system.

Number of staff: 26.7 full-time equivalent

Quote: “In 1983, our (public works) levy was at $950,000. We are now at approximately 998,000,” said Nobles County Public Works Director Stephen Schnieder. “We’ve only increased about $48,000 over the last 30 years. Our revenue has not kept up with inflation. We’re trying to be very efficient with the funding we have; we also have reduced the number of employees over the years … (and) increased our miles — we’re doing more with less.”

More information: While the budget for Public Works increased slightly this year, Schnieder said funding for his department, historically, has been at a lower rate than other departments.

The county is responding in 2017 by authorizing a $9.5 million transportation bond project which will be used to add bituminous to nearly 70 miles of paved county roads in hopes of extending the life of the roadways.

An additional funding source is the wheelage tax, implemented five years ago, which generates approximately $200,000 for road projects.

Environmental Services, which is under the umbrella of the Public Works department, does not receive any of its funding from the county’s property tax levy. All of their revenue is received from fees for service, such as recycling and permits.