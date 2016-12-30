The transportation bonds approved by Nobles County commissioners earlier this month will fund 14 bituminous overlay projects on nearly 70 miles of the county road system.

“We were going to advertise for bids at the end of January, but everything is approved and ready to go earlier than we thought,” said Schnieder, who will seek authorization from county commissioners Tuesday to begin advertising for bids.

That would set up a bid opening at the first county board meeting in February — a month ahead of schedule. Awarding the bid early will give the winning contractor ample time to move in equipment and set up before the state’s spring road weight restrictions take effect. Those restrictions typically aren’t lifted until late April or early May.

The road work is anticipated to begin in May, and will take two and a half to three months to complete. With the amount of work to be done and the early bidding process, Schnieder anticipates the county will receive some competitive bids.

“Contractors won’t want to miss out on this opportunity,” he said.

Bonding for the road work and completing road resurfacing in one season will save the county a considerable amount of money, Schnieder said, noting it costs roughly $80,000 each time a contractor moves in for a project. If the work had been scheduled over three or four years, that would have cost an additional $240,000 to $320,000.

All of the work will be done under traffic, meaning detours will not be in place. However, Schnieder said pilot cars will be used on some of the longer stretches of roadway to be paved. Travelers may want to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

As the contractor moves from project to project, Schnieder hopes to have information available on the county’s website (co.nobles.mn.us) showing where traffic interruptions are occurring. With the varying lengths of road segments being paved, he said the contractor may be at a particular location for just a few days up to a week and a half, depending on weather.

Road ratings identify needs

The 69.5 miles identified for overlay in 2017 include segments ranging from two miles to 12 miles in length. Each segment was selected based on its 2012 surface rating.

“The state drives all our roadways every four years and rates the roadways for us,” Schnieder said. “They take pictures of the cracks, they measure the smoothness of the pavement and come up with a surface rating.”

In addition to the ratings, the highway department also takes into account maintenance costs and the age of the roadway.

“Most often our roadways are 20 years old, maybe closer to 25 years old, and they start having trouble with cracking,” Schnieder said.

Some of the county roads on the 2017 list for repaving are 26 to 28 years old.

“This catches us up on some of the projects that were needing work on,” he said.

Safety features

The overlays will vary from 1.5-inch to 3-inch thickness, with safety features being added at the same time. Those safety features include paving shoulders, which adds two feet of pavement in each lane, to create additional space for bicycle traffic on Nobles County’s rural roads. On narrower roads, rumble strips will be installed along the outside edge of the pavement. Shoulder paving and rumble strips are both recommendations from Minnesota’s Toward Zero Deaths initiative.

Schnieder said the county has paved shoulders in areas where it can for a number of years already.

“It seems to make a big difference in people going off the road,” Schnieder said. “We don’t put safety rumble strips on the sides of all our roadways because we’re trying to allow for bikers to ride on those extra two feet of roadway.

“Hopefully people will slow down for the bike rider,” he said, adding that the extra pavement allows drivers of vehicles extra space to encroach on the center line to get around bicyclists.

More work planned

While the transportation bond targets the resurfacing projects, Schnieder said the county will still get its annual allotment from the state for other road and bridge projects. He said the county has identified 12 bridges to replace, but until state bridge bonding money is approved, some of that work will be delayed.

“If the bonding money doesn’t come through, we would then wait until 2018,” Schnieder said.

Meanwhile, the state aid funding received each year for the next decade will be used to repay the bonds. Schnieder said the funding is broken into two categories, construction and maintenance. The construction money accounts for 60 percent of the total allotment, and that will be used to pay down the principle on the bond. The 40 percent for maintenance will be used to pay interest. As a result, taxpayers will see no levy impact as a result of the $9.5 million bond.

Schnieder said if all goes well with this transportation bond, the county may consider doing a second transportation bond in 10 years, when this one is paid off.

One thing is for certain — the need for funding roads and bridges in the county isn’t going away, and may only get worse.

More money

“One of the things we haven’t been doing is funding the reconstruction of our roadways,” Schnieder said. “They’re all getting old. Nothing lasts forever.”

The resurfacing projects in 2017 will only extend the life of roadways Schnieder said should be reconstructed. At an estimated cost of $1 million per mile, however, it takes a lot of money to rebuild a road.

“The biggest challenge in the future is going to be finding money to rebuild roadways,” he said. “We should be rebuilding five miles of roadway every year, and we’re not doing any. By not funding the highways, we are falling further and further into a hole.”

No to minimal increases in transportation funding have hampered efforts during the entire 34 years Schnieder has worked for the highway department.

“We could have done a lot of things back when it was a lot cheaper,” he said. “This is a problem that’s not going away. It’s only getting worse, and it’s getting a lot more expensive to fix.”

Schnieder said his department should get $2 million in county property tax levy revenue each year, and instead it’s getting just over $1 million.

In the last 34 years, Schnieder said his department’s revenues have increased just 6 percent.

“In some cases, this particular board has looked for other funding sources aside from the property tax system to fund transportation,” he said. Those sources include the wheelage tax, which generates $200,000 annually for transportation projects, as well as county government aid and other sources. One option the board hasn’t pursued is implementation of a sales tax directed to transportation. Schnieder said that option could raise more than $1 million in road construction annually for his department.