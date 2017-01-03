Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Daily Globe
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Commission plans ahead for Lewis & Clark, future projects
District 518 welcomes new school board member
A super sundog
Ceremony dominates policy as Minnesota Legislature opens
Renville County wants state funding before taking on buffer law enforcement
More Topics
agriculture
business
crime
education
politics
sports
Headlines
Boys basketball: Wolverines sink late basket to top WA
Girls basketball: MLA rolls; Adrian tops Fulda
WHS basketball: JCC tops Trojans in a tale of two halves
Boys basketball: JCC beats Montevideo
Girls basketball: Fairmont tops cold-shooting Windom Area
More Topics
college
pro
minnesota west
whs
prep
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
Column: What 2017 holds for Minnesota
Column: Good riddance, 2016
Column: Obama’s final, most shameful, legacy moment
Column: A glimpse into Putin's soul
Column: At year’s end, seeing the blessings through the hardships
More Topics
columns
editorials
letters
obituaries
Headlines
Jason Krueger
Ruby J. Murphy
Gerald R. Mahlberg
Darla K. Chavis
Rosa Sandstede
lifestyles
Headlines
Looking Back: 1992 -- City's oldest house moved to Pioneer Village
Relax and do some ‘wine reading’ during the new year
Pepper Pot Soup: The soup that won the war
Lost Italian: Savory cheesecake brings a New Year’s twist to an old classic
Column: Focus turns on people who made great contributions
More Topics
food
health
out and about
people
religion
reminiscing
travel
milestones
Headlines
Reum 50th anniversary
Franzen 95th birthday
Hansen 90th birthday
Pearson 50th anniversary
Sheepstra 65th anniversary
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
weddings
data
Headlines
Data: Jan. 4, 2017
Data: Jan. 3, 2017
Data: Dec. 31, 2016
Ordinance No. 1103
Data: Dec. 30, 2016
More Topics
police
courts
notices
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Severe Weather Announcements (1)
A super sundog
Posted
Today at 9:09 p.m.
A sundog lights up the southwest Minnesota prairie sky as seen from an Interstate 90 exit ramp near Rushmore. (Submitted photo by Tammy Makram)
Explore related topics:
News
news
Weather
winter
sundog
rushmore
Advertisement
randomness