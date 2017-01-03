“Let's look at as we need to address those upgrades to maintain the existing technology, can we possibly make upgrades that will eventually move us toward a different and more modern treatment technology,” Hain said.

Hain suggested changing the treatment process to a more modern activated sludge system as a possibility for the future.

“With a change in regulations, it could very well come to fruition we aren’t going to meet standards with our current technology,” Hain said. “Utilizing the activated sludge process, I think long term might be the most cost-effective and operationally the easiest way to meet future standards.”

The strategic session, which hasn’t been done since 2005, would also entail reviewing WPU’s mission statement, vision statement and core values. Last time the commission did such a session, they had help from Bill Radio, then of Missouri River Energy Sources, and outside assistance would likely be brought in again.

Commission member James Elsing recommended May or June as a good time to have the strategic planning session, as his term expires in April. He said new commission members Lyle Ten Haken and Aaron Hagen, as well as his replacement, should all be involved.

“That way we get some new ideas, new perspectives,” Elsing said.

Hain gave the commission an update on well levels. With heavy rain over Christmas, all seven wells went up, ranging from 9- to 12-inch increases.

“In the last 28 years, there are only two years where the well levels were higher than they are now and that was back in ’92 and ’93, so we are in good shape,” Hain said.

Commission President Gary Hoffmann said he wondered what the levels would look like if Worthington didn’t buy water from Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water in large quantities — at one point the city purchased approximately 1 million gallons per day.

“I'm glad we don’t have to find out,” Hagen said.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Hoffmann agreed.

WPU have throttled back purchases from Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water with the high well levels.

In other news, the commission:

Adopted its water supply plan, which was approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in December.