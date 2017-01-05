Around 3 a.m. Dec. 25, Enrique Vasquez woke up to a room filled with smoke and ablaze. He desperately grabbed the curtains from the window and tried to put out the fire, but it had already spread out of control. Enrique woke up his wife, Cristina, and rushed out of the house with their 2-year-old daughter Maria, 6-year-old son Michael and 12-year-old son Joshua, as well as other family members.

Meanwhile, Zoleima Figueroa, a resident of the apartment on the second floor, had just fallen asleep after placing gifts under the Christmas tree in her living room. The gifts were for her two daughters, Zoleima, 17, and Janny, 12 as well as for her son Oscar, 22. The smoke traveled through the air ducts and filled the Figueroa-Nunez apartment, waking Zoleima.

“There was so much smoke all over the house and in that moment I couldn’t see anything so I was yelling,” Zoleima said.

Both families escaped from the house and watched as the building came down just a few feet away from them. They had no shoes on their feet and tears in their eyes.

“It was a very painful situation, to see that the house was being destroyed, but it was not about the things inside the house, but just the idea that one of us could have been hurt,” Vasquez said.

The Figueroa-Nunez family was especially heartbroken since they weren’t able to save their dog, who had been with the family for many years.

“He used sleep with Janny every night,” Zoleima said.

After losing everything, Enrique and Cristina — as well as Zoleima — are trying to put their family's life together again.

The Figueroa-Nunez family is accepting donations, which can be arranged by calling 329-4805. In addition, people can donate money on their GoFunMe page at gofundme.com/nunez-family-house-fire. They have recently moved to a new home and are in need of furniture and household supplies.

“Community members and business have been very supportive with us,” Zoleima said. “Some of these people don’t even know us, so we are very thankful.”

With the help of St. Mary’s Church, Father Jim Callahan, Kathy Lesnar and other church members, the Vasquez family has received numerous donations and has successfully found a place to live. Callahan said he had been gladly surprised by the kindnesses and generosity — not only from church, but of the community.

“Families that I don't even know were coming with brand new gifts and other parishioners came all day,” Callahan said. “From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. people brought presents for the family … it was unbelievable.”

“One gentleman called and said, ‘When you find out what beds they need I want to buy all new beds for them,’” Lesnar said.

There will be a house shower for the Vasquez family from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s School. Any kind of donations are welcome, but some of the items the family needs are kitchen utensils, cleaning supplies and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, an Epiphany Concert will be held after the house shower with all proceeds going to the family.

In the midst off all this tragedy, the Vazquez family was able to realize one of their dreams. The owners of the house where they will be living agreed to sign a contract with them, which will allow the Vasquez family to own the house one day.

“I feel very motivated and happy because we have been dreaming of buying a house for a very long time,” Enrique said. “We never thought it was going to be this way.”

Even though the house is in good condition, there is still some work that needs to be done before the family can move in, Lesnar said. She added volunteers are invited to help paint and clean the home between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

“People asked me, ‘Father Jim, how was your Christmas?’ and I didn't know whether to say that it has been the worst Christmas or the best Christmas,” he said. “Because I saw the pain and suffering they were going through, but when you put it all in perspective, we witnessed some really amazing miracles.”

Enrique said his experience has not only strengthened the bond with his family, but also with the community.

“I just want to say thank you for all those who have been there during this very hard time,” Enrique said. “I can't pay back all the people who helped us, but I am constantly praying so God can fill their lives with blessings.”