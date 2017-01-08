The Morton County Sheriff’s Department said the two individuals were arrested for criminal trespass at Turtle Hill near the Oceti Sakowin camp at 3:15 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

Mykennah Leigh Lott, 24, of Wyoming was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. Valerie Ann Seidman, 46, of California was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to Morton County public information officer Maxine Herr.

Friday morning at about 2:45 a.m. law enforcement responded to a group of protesters on the Backwater Bridge who were cutting barbed wire from a barricade on the north end of the bridge. A video of the incident shows about 25-35 people gathered at the bridge, with one man using wire cutters and a protective shield to push back and remove barbed wire.

The video, which was recorded between 1:30 and 3:15 a.m. Friday, has been condensed to three minutes and 30 seconds. As more wire is removed, other individuals join in and toe the line in front of law enforcement.

The sheriff's department said in a release that law enforcement witnessed protesters with hatchets, knives and chains throughout the incident. All protestors left the bridge by 3:45 a.m., authorities said. No arrests were made in the incident.

“The actions by these individuals are not showing a peaceful and prayerful protest,” Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said. “However, law enforcement continues to show restraint in the midst of these unlawful acts.”