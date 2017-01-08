Winterfest countdown: 11 days and counting

From 5 to 7 p.m., anyone can come and taste the chilli 20 teams have prepared. Each team must prepare at least three gallons of chili, which will be judged by a panel of experts. First place will receive a $100 gift card from Fareway and Hy-Vee, second will get a $50 gift card and third will get a $25 gift card.

The general public will decide the people’s choice winner.

Andy Johnson, chair of the Winterfest committee, said registration is already closed for the competition, which looks to have a large turnout.

“That’s become a pretty popular event,” Johnson said. “We've limited the number of teams to 20, and it was maxed out. It’s a nice event — open to the public, free and you get to eat a wide variety of delicious chilli.”

At the cook-off, the winners of the Worthington Area Young Professionals Network snowman contest will be announced. To enter, build a snowman, take a selfie with the snowman and post it on Facebook with #SNOWFIE or on the network’s Facebook page by 8 p.m. Jan. 16.

Also at the event, the Winterfest queen and princess will be crowned, and participants can pick up their event T-shirts.

Johnson said the event center would stay open after the cook-off for people who want to hang out a bit longer.

“It’s open until 10 p.m. this year, so people can socialize and have drinks after the events are over,” he said.

Saturday features numerous outdoor and indoor events. The Southwest Minnesota Ice Fishing Tournament takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunset Bay.

“Lord knows it's been cold enough, so we'll have good ice,” Johnson said.

The Girls Basketball Classic is at 8 a.m. at the Worthington Area YMCA, and the Winterfest two-Mile Walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Y. Check-in begins at 8:45. Sanford Health will be doing screenings from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y.

The Pond Hockey tournament will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone can register by contacting Nai Farra at naiass237@yahoo.com or 360-1870.

The Snowmobile Show and Shine, presented by the Frosty Riders of Nobles County, starts at 11 a.m. The Frosty Riders are partnering up with the Nobles County Cattlemen to serve concessions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunset Bay.

Radio Works and Southwest Minnesota Fishing Club’s Deep Freeze Dip starts at 2 p.m. at Sunset Bay.

“I did it three years in a row,” Johnson said. “It’s one of the most invigorating things I’ve ever done in my life.”

“I'm not gonna say it wasn’t cold ... it's cold,” he added.

Chad Cummings, host of the event, said the deadline to register was Jan. 12. Entrants must raise a minimum of $250 to take a dip in the water. The money this year goes toward Project Lifesaver, a program that provides timely responses to save lives and reduce potential injuries for people who wander due to Alzheimer’s, autism and other related cognitive conditions or disorders.

Last year, the Deep Freeze Dip raised thousands for the cause. Several county law enforcement officers have undergone the training for the program. Cummings said the event consistently pulls around 30 people, and has raised $180,000 for community since efforts its inception.

“The best part is, I have been able to keep it 100 percent local,” Cummings said. “Not one dime leaves the community.”

Winterfest ends with the Winterfest Warming Party at the Hickory Lodge, starting at 7 p.m. and featuring a DJ. At that time, ice skating will be open at Sunset Bay.

“It's a good time for people to come out and enjoy events inside and out,” Johnson said. “Let’s enjoy winter. We live where we live; we might as well make the most of it.”