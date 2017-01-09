New Sanford Clinic on way in SIoux Falls

The clinic with more than 42,000 square feet will be located southeast of the Sanford Wellness Center Tea/Ellis location, which is near the intersection of W. 32nd Street and S. Ellis Road. It will offer family medicine, pediatrics, OB-GYN, walk in care, acute care services, mammography, behavioral health, occupational medicine, laboratory, radiology and home medical equipment.

“This new multi-specialty clinic will be a convenience for those in the growing west side of Sioux Falls,” said Paul Hanson, executive vice president of Sanford Health. “As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so does Sanford Health as we remain committed to easy access to care for all areas of the city.”

Scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2018, the clinic will have room for 24 providers. The spacious facility will include more than 50 exam rooms for family medicine, pediatrics and OB-GYN services plus six procedure rooms. In addition, the new clinic will offer acute care services for evening and weekend hours, a convenient lab draw location and imaging services and access to mobile mammography services.

“Along with the conveniences offered to patients at this new clinic, the facility will also be built so providers and staff members have maximum efficiencies,” said Hanson. “This all adds up to the best possible experience for patients.”

Consult rooms will give patients a private location to meet with genetic counselors, integrated health therapist and health coaches. A community room will also provide space for educational opportunities for patients and support groups. The exterior will include the distinctive Sanford architectural design.