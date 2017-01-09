Freedom Veterans meeting set for Monday
WORTHINGTON -- The Freedom Veterans Memorial Park Board of Directors cordially invites you to the 2016 Freedom Veterans Memorial Park annual meeting. The event has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce.
All members of Freedom Veterans Memorial Park Inc. are urged to attend. Membership, as defined in the by-laws, is such persons, natural or corporate, who contribute to and assist in the conduct of any of the promotional activities by this corporation.