Worthington Taxi Service lowers rates, expands hours

Rides are still $5, but if riders call in their taxi through the Prairieland Transit System at 372-4444, they only have to pay $2.50, down from $3. The Prairieland central dispatch — which subsidizes the cost of the ride — is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. As it is a state program, it’s closed on all major holidays.

The taxi service also announced it has increased its hours on the weekends. It’s now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends — it previously operated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We wanted to see if we could be more accommodating for the riders of our city and community,” said Desiree Junker, Worthington Taxi driver and office manager.

The taxi service is strictly flat rate — it does not use meters. The service offers rides outside the state at varying rates, but for rides in town, it’s always $5.

“I think it’s pretty reasonable because in other states you’re paying five dollars just to get into the vehicle,” Junker said.

Junker encouraged anyone traveling in Nobles County to use the service, which is the only licensed taxi service in the county.

“We know there are illegal taxis driving around town trying to do business,” Junker said. “If they are not in a vehicle labeled Worthington Taxi, they are not a legal taxi.”

Junker said illegal taxis are more dangerous to ride in, as they don’t have any insurance and don’t follow any rules or regulations.

“The downfall with them is they are not up to code,” Junker said. “We are 100 percent insured, we have all the training we need, we have to follow drug and alcohol policies and our vehicles are inspected yearly. The other transportation, I don’t know if they would be covered if something happened.”

Junker said the service would offer late night rides for private parties or events going on in town to get people home safely, but interested parties would have to contact the taxi service ahead of time.

“We are willing to work with the community to set up things like that,” Junker said.

“We need the community’s support to keep going,” she added. “We strongly encourage people to use our company for transportation across the county.”