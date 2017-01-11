Jerry Fiola, a former NCHS board member who now serves on the society’s collections committee, said there is a sense of urgency to get the individuals in the photographs identified, as the pictures capture the faces and places of Worthington from the late 1930s to the early 1950s.

“There’s going to be somebody who knows somebody that no one else is going to know,” Fiola said in seeking the public’s help.

To bring those people together, the NCHS plans an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. The come-and-go event will feature 400 of the society’s archived photos, predominantly from the 1940s, for visitors to peruse and help identify.

Fiola said invitations were mailed to dozens of local individuals known to have lived in Worthington during that era, but it’s likely there are many more who may be able to assist in identifying those in the photographs.

“We went through the phone directory to look for names of people we knew grew up in Worthington during that time,” Fiola said. “We looked to see who grew up in Worthington going back from the 1930s through the 1950s.”

Tables of photographs will be set up in the NCHS museum, located in the lower level of the War Memorial Building, 407 12th St., Worthington, for the three days, and Fiola said coffee and cookies will be available to attendees.

“People can come all three days if they want,” he added.

What prompted the historical society to seek information about the photographs now — more than 70 years later — is its most recent project, a pictorial history book of Worthington from 1880 to 1940.

“In the course of identifying some of the pictures we wanted to use, we realized we didn’t know who some of the individuals were,” Fiola said.

In some cases, photographs for the book were taken around to individuals to seek identities for those pictured.

“This got us thinking,” Fiola said. “There are a lot of other photographs as we started looking through our collections.

“Photos don’t have near the meaning when you can’t identify who the people are,” he added.

Without names or dates on images, Fiola said there has been an effort to at least estimate the year the photographs were taken. Even then, those guesses could be a decade off.

The images that will be on display during the open houses will predominantly be Worthington-focused.

“In the future, we’d like to do this with some of the other communities,” Fiola said. “We don’t have a lot of unidentified photos from other communities.”

As the quest to identify individuals in photographs gets underway, Fiola said the historical society also invites local families to share their photographs, whether of family or farm life in Nobles County, with the organization.

“A lot of people don’t want to give up family photos, which I understand, but now with the computer, we’d love to scan in their photos from the ’50s or ’60s,” he said.

While the photos to be identified won’t be included in the pictorial book NCHS is currently compiling for print in May, Fiola said some of the images could potentially be included in a second book, if Arcadia Publishing is interested in printing it.

Individuals unable to attend the open houses next week, but who may be able to help at another time, should contact the NCHS at 376-4431. The historical society is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.