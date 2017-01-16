Whyte, the cafeteria manager at Maplewood Middle School, has learned from experience that if you want students to eat healthy foods, choices matter — even if they are not immediately obvious ones.

“If there are only one or two choices out, they may not like it,” Whyte explains. “The more I can put out the better.”

The North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale school is one of a growing number in the Twin Cities to embrace the Smarter Lunchrooms Movement, an initiative aimed at getting students to eat more of the healthy foods schools are required to serve.

The Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, passed by Congress in 2010, required schools to serve more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat foods and reduce salt. Unfortunately, a lot of students’ palettes were more accustomed to the fast food fare that was a lunchroom staple for years, and a lot of the healthy food went from the kitchen to the students’ tray to the trash can.

The Smarter Lunchroom initiative hopes to reduce that waste by getting students to try new foods and discover items they like to eat. Whyte says it isn’t as hard as it sounds.

“One thing I always tell them is to at least give it a try. Take one bite,” Whyte said. “A lot of times they’ll do it right in front of me.”

Paula PohlKamp, supervisor of nutrition services, said the district has long worked to offer students the largest possible variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. The Smarter Lunchrooms effort has helped district food workers improve something that wasn’t thought about a lot in school cafeterias: presentation.

In a “smarter” lunch line, fruits and vegetables are often the main attraction. The salad bar is more approachable, so students can take a look at the offerings without committing to a leafy green entree.

District leaders try to buy as much of their produce and other staples from local providers to keep costs low and foods fresh and appealing.

Some of the menu items have changed, too.

Eighth-graders Kewshawn Matia and Tay’veon Lamar aren’t entirely sold on the idea of healthy school lunches, but they’re big fans of some of the Asian-influenced menu items.

“The orange chicken is really good,” Matia said.

Students Sarina Xoing and Niamh Sass hope the district will continue to expand the fresh foods available. “I like it when they serve fresh pineapple and strawberries,” Xiong said.

Pohlkamp says food waste is still an issue, but changes in choices and presentation are helping and cafeteria workers continue to experiment.

Cafeteria manager Whyte said today’s middle schoolers are more open to healthier food than students were when the school lunch standards changed in 2010. She hopes attitudes about food will continue to improve the longer the new standards are around.

“I have better luck with (middle schoolers) then I do with my son at home,” Whyte said with a smile.