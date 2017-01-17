Search
Weather delays delivery of today's edition

    Find the Winterfest medallion!

    Posted Today at 5:09 p.m.

    If you find the Winterfest, please take it to the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce office.

    TUESDAY'S CLUE (clue 2)

    You don't have to go too far away

    To be a part of Winterfest's outdoor play;

    Grab a sister or brother, a kid or a friend,

    Follow the clues to the prize at the end.

    MONDAY'S CLUE  (clue 1)

    Winterfest is finally here

    Our favorite snowy time of year

    A Deep Freeze Dip,

    Chili and Snowmen

    And a time to search

    for a medallion again!

    You don't have to climb

    and you don't have to dig

    You don't need a truck

    'cuz it's just not that big;

    Be sure to dress warm

    before you go out

    If you find the prize

    give the Chamber a shout!

