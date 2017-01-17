Find the Winterfest medallion!
If you find the Winterfest, please take it to the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce office.
TUESDAY'S CLUE (clue 2)
You don't have to go too far away
To be a part of Winterfest's outdoor play;
Grab a sister or brother, a kid or a friend,
Follow the clues to the prize at the end.
MONDAY'S CLUE (clue 1)
Winterfest is finally here
Our favorite snowy time of year
A Deep Freeze Dip,
Chili and Snowmen
And a time to search
for a medallion again!
You don't have to climb
and you don't have to dig
You don't need a truck
'cuz it's just not that big;
Be sure to dress warm
before you go out
If you find the prize
give the Chamber a shout!