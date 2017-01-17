Find the Winterfest medallion!

You don't have to go too far away

To be a part of Winterfest's outdoor play;

Grab a sister or brother, a kid or a friend,

Follow the clues to the prize at the end.

MONDAY'S CLUE (clue 1)

Winterfest is finally here

Our favorite snowy time of year

A Deep Freeze Dip,

Chili and Snowmen

And a time to search

for a medallion again!

You don't have to climb

and you don't have to dig

You don't need a truck

'cuz it's just not that big;

Be sure to dress warm

before you go out

If you find the prize

give the Chamber a shout!