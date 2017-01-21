AgweekTV: Changes in antibiotics in livestock
1 / 2
2 / 2
Antibiotic resistance among humans is a growing concern around the world. In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration took a proactive step by revising the veterinary feed directive regulations, which changed how antibiotics can be used in livestock production, especially those administered in feed or water for growth. Michelle Rook talked with folks in the pork industry to gauge their reaction to the new regulations that went into effect January 1st.