    AgweekTV: Changes in antibiotics in livestock

    By Ryan Babb Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Antibiotic resistance among humans is a growing concern  around the world. In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration took a proactive step by revising the veterinary feed directive regulations, which changed how antibiotics can be used in livestock production, especially those administered in feed or water for growth. Michelle Rook talked with folks in the pork industry to gauge their reaction to the new regulations that went into effect January 1st.

    Explore related topics:NewsvarietyBusinessFarmAgfoodAgricultureagweekagweekTVshawna olsonmikkel patesJonathan KnutsonJohn Wheeler
    Ryan Babb
    Ryan Babb is a Multimedia Developer for Forum Communications Company. He has worked for FCC Interactive, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and Forum Communications Company since 2004.
    ryan.babb@forumcomm.com
