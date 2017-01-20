City officials' salaries vary by community size

Salaries for city administrators vary based on a variety of factors, but population of the city seems to be one of the biggest determinants. Length of tenure is important as well, as many cities increase the salaries of city administrators 2 percent every year on average.

Generally, cities with comparable populations will pay similarly tenured city administrators like salaries. For example, Worthington City Administrator Steve Robinson, at the position since March 2015, will receive a salary of $105,060.80 in 2017. Nick Johnson, city administrator for the similarly populated Marshall since June 2016, will make $102,315.20 this year.

City council members and mayors, on the other hand, being elected officials, are not paid as competitive a salary. However, their pay typically scales according to the city’s population.

Luverne, pop. 4,677

City Administrator John Call will make $120,562 in 2017. He’s been in the position since 2005. Call had 18 years of experience, including five as city administrator in his hometown of Storm Lake, Iowa, before taking the job in Luverne.

In 2016, Mayor Pat Baustian made $8,574.92 from salary and per diems. He received $247.18 in mileage reimbursements.

Also in 2016:

Council member Caroline Thorson received $6,240.06 from salary and per diems and $35.64 in mileage reimbursements.

Council member Kevin Aaker received $6,350.06 from salary and per diems. He did not receive any mileage reimbursements.

Council member Esther Frakes received $6,325.06 from salary and per diems and $44.28 in mileage reimbursements.

Council member Eugene Marshall received $6,430.06 from salary and per diems. He did not receive any mileage reimbursements.

Windom, pop. 4,646

City Administrator Steve Nasby makes $52.01 an hour, coming to a 40-hour-per-week salary of $108,180. He took over in March 2006.

Newly elected Mayor Dominic Jones will make $4,600, while council members receive $4,000 per year. They do not receive per diem payments.

The city administrator, mayor and council members get a $700 stipend every odd-numbered year for additional technology to assist them during council meetings.

Pipestone, pop. 4,141

Jeffrey Jones serves as not only city administrator but as city attorney and EDA director. He will make $139,143.68 in 2017.

Former Mayor Laurie Ness received $5,650 including per diems and reimbursements. Former city council member Myron Koets was elected mayor this November, running unopposed.

The city’s four city council members averaged $4,096.63 including per diems and reimbursements.

Jackson, pop. 3,295

City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland will make $94,801 in 2017. The former Caledonia city administrator started at the Jackson position in July 2012.

Mayor Wayne Walter’s salary will sit at $5,300 for 2017.

Jackson employs a six-person city council. Each council member will receive a $4,200 salary for 2017.

If the mayor or any council members carry a cell phone to conduct official city business, they receive a $35 reimbursement each month.

Slayton, pop. 2153

City Administrator and City Clerk Josh Malchow has two jobs, though he is the lowest paid on this list with a $63,273.60 salary.

Mayor Miron Carney will earn $3,000 this year, while members of the four-person city council will earn $2,000. They do not receive per diem, and there were no reimbursements in 2016. Malchow said the salaries have not changed for a long time.