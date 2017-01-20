Winterfest 2017 is underway

Kelsey Shea (center) spoons up chili for Pat Henkels (at table) while Shea's helpers, Heather Balk and Jill Elbert (far right) look on during the Winterfest Chili Cookoff event Friday night at the Worthington Event Center. Shea, Balk and Elbert were serving chili for the Bettin' on John's Superbowl of Chili Entry. First State Bank Southwest won the People's Choice award in the cookoff, Noon Kiwanis won for best booth and Taste of Texas took first in the judges' competition. (Ryan McGaughey/Daily Globe)