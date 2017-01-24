Civil Air Patrol hosts free meal, program

Representatives from the Minnesota Wing, including Wing Commander Col. James Garlough and Wing Vice Commander Lt. Col. Don Sorenson plan to attend. The event will include a formal Change of Command ceremony recognizing Lt. Randy Reum, Worthington, as newly appointed commander of the squadron.



Maj. Joseph Bradfield, the squadron’s public affairs officer, said reservations are not necessary. “The squadron is especially excited for this opportunity to share our hallmark year with those who may not have even heard of us,” Bradfield said. “This unit has such an amazingly rich history, but sometimes we jokingly call ourselves one of the country’s best-kept secrets.”



Worthington’s squadron is one of only 10 of the original squadrons formed after Minnesota joined Civil Air Patrol in January 1942. The Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, a valued component of its Total Force concept.

“Civil Air Patrol is actually a few years older, having first been civilian volunteers with the Army Air Corps,” Bradfield said. “Before that, our squadron was actually an aviation-oriented volunteer unit for Minnesota’s state civil defense forces.”

Youths ages 12 to 18 interested in aviation careers, getting their FAA pilot’s license, or entering the military can speak to current Civil Air Patrol cadets attending the meal.