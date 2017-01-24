County accepts bid for Adrian Branch Library renovation

Van Grouw submitted the low bid of $220,191 for the work.

Nobles County Library Director Clint Wolthuizen said bids were opened Jan. 12, with three bids received from Sioux Falls, S.D., and one bid from a contractor in Marshall.

“We hope to sign a contract with Clair Van Grouw by the end of the week,” Wolthuizen said. “We have a project timeline from this point on to keep it on schedule.

In other business, the board: