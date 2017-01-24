County accepts bid for Adrian Branch Library renovation
WORTHINGTON — With five bids received, Nobles County commissioners on Tuesday accepted a bid from Clair Van Grouw Construction, Worthington, to renovate the Adrian Branch Library.
Van Grouw submitted the low bid of $220,191 for the work.
Nobles County Library Director Clint Wolthuizen said bids were opened Jan. 12, with three bids received from Sioux Falls, S.D., and one bid from a contractor in Marshall.
“We hope to sign a contract with Clair Van Grouw by the end of the week,” Wolthuizen said. “We have a project timeline from this point on to keep it on schedule.
In other business, the board:
Presented years of service awards to Community Services employees including Lisa Palaschak, account technician, 10 years of service; Laura Olson, social worker, 15 years of service; Blaine Radtke, social worker, 20 years of service; Stacie Golombiecki, director, 20 years of service; and Rhonda Hamman, eligibility worker, 25 years of service.
Approved remodeling plans for the front office of Nobles County Community Services. An estimate of $34,685 was received for the work, to be completed by Woodbury Construction.
Approved an amendment to a lease agreement with ISD 518 for use of space in the Armory Business Center through May. Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson said the lease will likely be extended through the 2017-2018 gymnastics season as well. He said if the Nobles County Historical Society’s plans for the armory move forward, the earliest it would occupy the building is July 2018.
Approved a request from Travis Jenniges, Ellsworth, to create a new driveway access on his farm site along County State Aid Highway 30. Commissioners requested he remove trees and trim others in the right of way to increase visibility at an existing access point.
Appointed Amy Ernst and Larry Janssen as the Worthington City Council members to represent the city on the Joint Planning Commission.
Appointed Ken Leinen, Lismore, and Galen Benton, Worthington, and reappointed Gary Hibma, Brewster, and Tom Ahlberg, Worthington, to the Nobles County Park Board.
Approved an addendum to the county’s memorandum of agreement with University of Minnesota Extension to allow for the hiring of a part-time employee to assist with afterschool STEM programming. The $9,500 for the employee was included in the county’s 2017 budget.
- Set Feb. 9 as the next Coffee with the Commissioners event. The commissioners will visit Subway in Adrian from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.