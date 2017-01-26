Sibley-Ocheyedan brothers to perform with National Choir

Joshua and Jacob Nobles received the news in November that they will travel to Minneapolis to sing along with some of the most talented musicians in the area. Although both brothers were chosen, Joshua won’t be able to attend due to a conflict with a Jazz concert at his school.

More than 4,000 girls and boys auditioned in September, sending online clips to ACDC judges, who chose only 900 participants for three choirs. Jacob, a soprano, was selected for the Children’s Choir and Joshua, a tenor, was chosen for the High School Choir.

“I wasn't that nervous because it was not my first time auditioning, but sometimes you can get a few nerves,”Jacob said.

This will be the second time they will be part of the conference. Two years ago they traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah. Both youngsters said they felt very lucky to have the opportunity to not only learn from other singers, but also gain friendships along the way.

“It was one of my favorite musical memories for sure,” Joshua said. “I had never been to that part of the west and all the scenery was beautiful and I got to meet other really good singers and perform in really cool venues.”

This year’s conference will be March 8-11, with the first rehearsal March. 8. On the last day of the event, the choirs will perform at Orchestra Hall and the Central Lutheran Church.

It’s not a surprise that Joshua and Jacob have shown passion and talent for singing — they have grown up in a house of performers. Both of their parents, Tim and Ginger, have been highly involved with music, whether it’s Ginger playing piano or singing at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in George, Iowa, or Tim singing at the St.Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Joshua and Jacob said singing goes beyond reaching a certain note, but becomes a way to communicate feelings and emotions when words sometimes are just not enough.

“When you are singing there are so many vocal expressions or dynamics, and you can communicate the message pretty well in that way,” Joshua said.

“I also think that you can better express your feelings through singing because people can really hear your emotions and what you are saying,” Jacob added.

While Joshua and Jacob have some things in common, the way they view their music is quite different. When Joshua sings, he tries to understand more than the notes, but the meaning of the songs as well.

“I try to think what is going to come up next so I can be ready for it,” Joshua said. “Then I try to think about what the song means so I can really perform instead of just singing the notes.”

Meanwhile, music takes over Jacob’s mind and body. For a few minutes he forgets about everything around him.

“Sometimes when I am singing I don't even feel I am there,” Jacob said.

Singing is not the only activity Joshua and Jacob are involved with. Joshua plays the trumpet in various bands and is part of the cross country and basketball team. Jacob is also part of the jazz band of his school, playing the French horn. In addition, he also manages the cross country team and enjoys playing baseball.