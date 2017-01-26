LUVERNE — Congressman Tim Walz, D-Mankato, a ranking member of the U.S. House Committee on Veterans Affairs, will be in Luverne Friday, Jan. 27 for a roundtable with local veterans advocates. Walz will visit the Rock County Veterans Memorial Building, 213 E. Luverne St., for the 11 a.m. roundtable. This is his second roundtable in less than two weeks on the issue of veterans affairs. The first was in Mankato.