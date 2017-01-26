Lunchbox lecture to feature history of Slaughter Slough

The February Dinehart Lunchbox Lecture features U.S. Fish and Wildlife Ecological Education Specialist and part-time historian, Howard Paul, speaking about the restoration of the Slaughter Slough wetlands near Currie. The presentation begins at noon Feb. 9, at the 4-H building on the Murray County Fairgrounds, Slayton.

The Windom Wetland Management District manages more than 13,000 acres of wetland habitat important to wildlife. The restoration of Slaughter Slough established not only an environment, but a memorial to the human history that played out on that landscape. Paul was involved with the restoration efforts at the Slaughter Slough site. His, Bill Bolin’s, and others’, painstaking research into the history of the site led to the creation of a memorial stone commemorating events there during the 1862 U.S. Dakota War.

There is a minimal fee to attend the presentation, and it is open to the public. Historical Society members are free. Bring your lunch. The Historical Society provides coffee and tea. For more information, contact (507) 836-6533 or e-mail jtimmerman@co.murray.mn.us