Worthington Ag Parts presents check to Y

Worthington Ag Parts presented the Y with a check for $9,500 on Monday afternoon.

“Thanks to so many volunteers including the individuals that sit on the Y Finance Committee over the past few years, this initiative of paying of the remaining debt has been a major priority for the Y,” Worthington Area YMCA Executive Director Andy Johnson said. “Along with the entire community, the Y has been blessed over the years by many contributors and volunteers whom have continued to work year after year to get this job done.”

Johnson noted that there is still work to be done, as “a few significant donors” are completing their pledges and commitments to the Y in the upcoming months.

“What’s been most exciting this past week, the most recent gift from Mike Winter and Worthington Ag Parts, this gift represents the amount that was needed to pay off the $2 million loan that the Y has been working on the past several years,” Johnson said. “Once the other commitments are fulfilled, including this gift, the Y will have fulfilled its obligation for this loan.

“Worthington Ag Parts participated in the original round of donations in 2007 and they have come back to help in the end as we wrap things up,” Johnson added. “We are so thankful.”

Johnson said the Y’s board of directors and staff plan to celebrate with the community in the coming months.

The successes we have seen are all because of the support of the community and their willingness not to give up on this effort,” Worthington Area YMCA Board of Directors President Colin O’Donnell said. “We are very much looking forward to completion now that we’re so close, and we look forward to using our resources in other ways to continue to serve the community where there is need.”