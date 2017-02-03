Community Foundation of Osceola County to present grants

An estimated 6,462 Osceola County residents will benefit from the new CFOC grants. The grants total $91,217.34 from the Endow Iowa Program. Thirty-eight grant requests were received for more than $116,500.

Award recipients, foundation members and the general public are invited to attend. Areas approved for funding include projects in arts/culture/humanities; education; human services; environment/animals; and public/society benefit.

Joe Sorenson, director of affiliate relations for the Greater Des Moines Community Foundation, will address the group, highlighting the value of the local foundation and offering suggestions to increase funds available to distribute each year.

The foundation is a vehicle for charitable giving capable of benefiting all of Osceola County. Through endowment funds, charitable-minded individuals can establish funds to build a permanent source of charitable assets to meet emerging and existing needs of Osceola County. Through the grant awards, the CFOC and its donors can facilitate projects and address needs.

The Endow Iowa Program is a legislative initiative designed to foster investment of philanthropic resources into communities across the state. Funding comes from gambling profits and is distributed to qualified foundations in counties without gambling enterprises.

The CFOC has representation from all parts of the county. Its focus has been to fund gaps where funding has been lacking. The foundation partners with communities and non-profit organizations to help with programs and projects that might otherwise go unfunded.