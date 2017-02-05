Budget Breakout: City of Worthington Public Safety

What it is: Public safety primarily consists of the Worthington Police Department, Worthington Fire Department, Security Center, Animal Control and Code Enforcement. It encompasses all aspects of keeping residents safe, whether it’s from criminals, rabid animals or slippery sidewalks.

Worthington Police Department: $2,803,613

The force is comprised of 24 police officers, including 13 patrol officers and four sergeants. They have a fleet of 23 vehicles, consisting entirely of Ford, Chevy, Saturn, GMC and Dodge cars. The force is equipped with handguns, rifles, tasers, tactical vests, body cameras, mobile computers and the K-9 unit Frank’ee.

Security Center: $735,819

Nobles County and the city split the cost evenly for five full-time dispatchers, one supervisor, two records clerks and one administrative secretary.

Worthington Fire Department: $467,252

The Fire Department consists of more than 30 members, including the Fire Chief, 1st assistant chief, 2nd assistant chief, secretary, maintenance person, firefighters and engineers.

The Fire Department has five fire trucks. They replaced their 1978 pumper truck this year with a brand new truck at the cost of $227,418.

Animal Control: $30,615

The Animal Control Officer deals with any sort of reported animal problem, including dogs and cats, wild animals and even farm animals that have escaped and are running wild.

Code enforcement: $75,496

Includes the salary for the Community Services Officer, who enforces sanitation issues, downtown parking complaints, snow and ice removal issues, and noxious weed problems.

The budget also includes$4,250 for civil defense, $200,559 for prosecution and $13,813 to regulate lawful gambling, which includes the salary for a gambling investigation officer.